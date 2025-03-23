Left Menu

Pope Francis Makes Public Comeback After Health Scare

Pope Francis made a public appearance after over five weeks at Rome's Gemelli hospital. The 88-year-old, hospitalized for a severe respiratory infection, requires further rest. He briefly appeared on a balcony, smiling and thanking well-wishers who had gathered below.

Pope Francis emerged from a five-week hospitalization on Sunday, greeting onlookers from a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital as he departed the medical facility. The 88-year-old pontiff had been admitted due to a severe respiratory infection, marking the most serious health crisis during his time as pope.

Doctors indicated on Saturday that recovery would be slow, prescribing an additional two months of rest for the aging pope. Francis used a wheelchair to make his brief appearance, where he was visibly swollen but managed a smile and a wave to the crowd below.

This sighting follows a previous public image released by the Vatican showing him at prayer in a hospital chapel. The gathered crowd, which had been chanting his name, welcomed his brief presence warmly, with one member offering yellow flowers.

