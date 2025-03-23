Left Menu

Pope Francis' Miraculous Recovery: Triumph Over Twin Crises

Pope Francis, after a dangerous five-week hospitalization due to pneumonia, has been released from Rome's Gemelli hospital. The 88-year-old suffered a severe respiratory infection and survived two life-threatening crises, raising concerns of a potential resignation. Now on the mend, he returns to the Vatican for a convalescence period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:10 IST
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis has been discharged from Rome's Gemelli hospital, concluding a five-week battle with a severe respiratory infection. The 88-year-old pontiff faced two life-threatening crises and was under intense medical care, sparking speculation about the possibility of his resignation.

A motorcade transported him back to the Vatican on Sunday, as hundreds gathered to see him appear on Gemelli's balcony. The crowd erupted in cheers as Francis, looking frail but buoyant, blessed them before his journey home.

Doctors managed his complex pneumonia condition involving viral, bacterial, and fungal infections. While he will continue recovery efforts at the Vatican, Pope Francis' health has drawn global attention, demonstrating his resilience and faith amid adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

