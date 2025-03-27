HIV Outbreak in Kerala's Valanchery Linked to Drug Use
Ten individuals in Valanchery, Kerala, have tested positive for HIV due to shared use of an infected syringe among drug users. The detection occurred during a routine screening by the state's AIDS Control Society, aiming to provide timely treatment to all affected.
An HIV outbreak has been identified in the Valanchery area of north Kerala's Malappuram district, where ten individuals, reportedly drug users, have tested positive. The discovery came following a routine screening carried out by the state's AIDS Control Society, focusing on high-risk groups.
According to Malappuram's District Medical Officer, R Renuka, initial tests revealed one positive case of HIV. Subsequent contact tracing uncovered that nine others, including three migrant workers, who were connected through drug use with the first case, have also contracted the virus.
Authorities suspect that the shared use of an HIV-infected syringe among the group led to the spread of the disease. Efforts are ongoing to identify any additional infected members within the group and ensure they receive the necessary treatment promptly.
