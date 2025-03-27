Left Menu

HIV Outbreak in Kerala's Valanchery Linked to Drug Use

Ten individuals in Valanchery, Kerala, have tested positive for HIV due to shared use of an infected syringe among drug users. The detection occurred during a routine screening by the state's AIDS Control Society, aiming to provide timely treatment to all affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 27-03-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 13:22 IST
HIV Outbreak in Kerala's Valanchery Linked to Drug Use
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An HIV outbreak has been identified in the Valanchery area of north Kerala's Malappuram district, where ten individuals, reportedly drug users, have tested positive. The discovery came following a routine screening carried out by the state's AIDS Control Society, focusing on high-risk groups.

According to Malappuram's District Medical Officer, R Renuka, initial tests revealed one positive case of HIV. Subsequent contact tracing uncovered that nine others, including three migrant workers, who were connected through drug use with the first case, have also contracted the virus.

Authorities suspect that the shared use of an HIV-infected syringe among the group led to the spread of the disease. Efforts are ongoing to identify any additional infected members within the group and ensure they receive the necessary treatment promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025