Tragedy at Chitode: Acid Tanker Cleaning Turns Fatal

Two men died of asphyxiation while cleaning an acid tanker lorry at a service station in Chitode. The incident occurred when Yuvendavel and Chandran attempted to rescue Chellappan, who had become unconscious while cleaning. Both rescuers also succumbed to the toxic fumes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 30-03-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 14:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic accident unfolded at a service station near Chitode on Sunday when two men died of asphyxiation while cleaning an acid tanker lorry. According to police reports, the incident began when Chellappan, 52, from Ramanathapuram near Bhavani, became overwhelmed by toxic fumes during the cleaning process.

In an attempt to rescue Chellappan, Yuvendavel, 45, the service station owner, and Chandran, 54, joined the effort without wearing any safety equipment. They also succumbed to the hazardous environment, as the severity of the acrid smell proved too much for them to bear.

The victims were rushed to the Government Hospital in Bhavani, where doctors pronounced Yuvendavel and Chandran dead. Chellappan is currently receiving treatment. The Chitode police have registered a case and are investigating the incident further.

