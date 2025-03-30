Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Government Restructures Health Cadres for Enhanced Services

The Himachal Pradesh government has split the Directorate of Medical Education and Directorate of Health Services to bolster the state's healthcare system. Most employees preferred DHS, and separate staffing will address shortages. Initiatives include upgrading infrastructure under Chief Minister Sukhu's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-03-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has taken significant steps to bolster its healthcare system by announcing the separation of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and the Directorate of Health Services (DHS). According to a health department spokesperson, this move aims to enhance healthcare services with the support of employees, who have been given choices in cadre selection.

A majority of employees, approximately 74.44%, opted for DHS, while 5,002 chose DME. The government plans to conduct separate recruitments for each directorate to address staff shortages and ensure that healthcare services improve across the state. This strategic decision aligns with ongoing efforts to upgrade healthcare infrastructure.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the state has embarked on several initiatives over the past two years to enhance healthcare facilities. Plans to replace outdated medical equipment with advanced technology are underway, emphasizing the government's commitment to providing accessible and high-quality medical care for the residents of Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

