Cyclothon 2.0: Peddling Towards a Drug-Free Haryana

Haryana is gearing up for Cyclothon 2.0, a major state-level initiative aimed at combating the pressing issue of substance abuse. Scheduled from April 5 to April 27, this ambitious campaign targets public awareness, particularly among the youth, regarding the dangers of drug use.

Chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, a preliminary meeting set the stage for this extensive movement. It involves cycling through all assembly constituencies, highlighting its commitment to a 'drug-free Haryana.' The initiative was previously successful, gathering extensive participation last year.

The campaign will also incorporate cultural programs, street plays, and various awareness activities, engaging educational and religious institutions alike. By leveraging local influencers and social media, the government aims to expand outreach and strengthen collective efforts against drug addiction across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)