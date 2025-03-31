Left Menu

Cyclothon 2.0: Peddling Towards a Drug-Free Haryana

Cyclothon 2.0 is set for April in Haryana, aiming to raise awareness about drug abuse. Beginning April 5 and ending April 27, the initiative will cover all constituencies in the state. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasizes community involvement and includes cultural programs to support the drug-free campaign.

Updated: 31-03-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana is gearing up for Cyclothon 2.0, a major state-level initiative aimed at combating the pressing issue of substance abuse. Scheduled from April 5 to April 27, this ambitious campaign targets public awareness, particularly among the youth, regarding the dangers of drug use.

Chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, a preliminary meeting set the stage for this extensive movement. It involves cycling through all assembly constituencies, highlighting its commitment to a 'drug-free Haryana.' The initiative was previously successful, gathering extensive participation last year.

The campaign will also incorporate cultural programs, street plays, and various awareness activities, engaging educational and religious institutions alike. By leveraging local influencers and social media, the government aims to expand outreach and strengthen collective efforts against drug addiction across the state.

