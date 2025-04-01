GoRoga: The Wearable Revolutionizing Stress Management

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai recently hosted a revolutionary discussion in the field of mental health, focusing on non-conventional methods for managing stress and anxiety. At the forefront was GoRoga, India's pioneering anti-stress wearable, lauded for its potential to redefine mental wellness using advanced technology.

The session, led by Dr. Avinash Desousa of the Desousa Foundation, showcased the remarkable benefits of GoRoga. Clinical experiences highlighted that just 20 minutes daily use notably decreased stress and anxiety, supported by compelling GAD-7 score reductions and successful patient case studies.

With 85% of users reporting significant stress relief and 90% recommending it to others, the device is gaining popularity. Endorsed by renowned psychiatrist Dr. Sagar Karia, GoRoga is making inroads in corporate wellness and academia, promising productivity boosts and enhanced mental well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

