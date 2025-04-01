The Silent Epidemic: Reel-Induced Eye Damage

Concerns are mounting over a new eye health crisis termed 'reel-induced eye damage,' largely due to excessive screen time spent binge-watching short-form videos on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

Leading ophthalmologists emphasized this growing issue at a conference in India, highlighting a significant rise in eye disorders, especially among younger demographics.

Experts advocate for preventive strategies, such as the 20-20-20 rule, to alleviate the risks stemming from prolonged exposure to digital screens.

