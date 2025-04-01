The Silent Epidemic: Reel-Induced Eye Damage
Reel-induced eye damage, caused by excessive screen time, is leading to a rise in eye disorders across age groups, particularly among children and young adults. Experts warn this could result in long-term vision problems. Ophthalmologists suggest preventive measures like the 20-20-20 rule to combat this issue.
Concerns are mounting over a new eye health crisis termed 'reel-induced eye damage,' largely due to excessive screen time spent binge-watching short-form videos on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.
Leading ophthalmologists emphasized this growing issue at a conference in India, highlighting a significant rise in eye disorders, especially among younger demographics.
Experts advocate for preventive strategies, such as the 20-20-20 rule, to alleviate the risks stemming from prolonged exposure to digital screens.
