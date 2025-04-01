Left Menu

The Silent Epidemic: Reel-Induced Eye Damage

Reel-induced eye damage, caused by excessive screen time, is leading to a rise in eye disorders across age groups, particularly among children and young adults. Experts warn this could result in long-term vision problems. Ophthalmologists suggest preventive measures like the 20-20-20 rule to combat this issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:26 IST
The Silent Epidemic: Reel-Induced Eye Damage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Concerns are mounting over a new eye health crisis termed 'reel-induced eye damage,' largely due to excessive screen time spent binge-watching short-form videos on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

Leading ophthalmologists emphasized this growing issue at a conference in India, highlighting a significant rise in eye disorders, especially among younger demographics.

Experts advocate for preventive strategies, such as the 20-20-20 rule, to alleviate the risks stemming from prolonged exposure to digital screens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025