Dollar Holds Steady Amid Anticipated U.S. Tariff Moves

On Tuesday, the dollar showed minimal change as the market braced for new tariffs anticipated from U.S. President Donald Trump. Key economic indicators such as the JOLTS report and ISM manufacturing index were in focus, shedding light on trade policy uncertainty's impact on the economy.

Trump announced fresh tariffs could be imposed on all countries, with a potential rate of 20%. The European market saw a minor dip in the euro-dollar exchange rate following reports of these tariffs, but overall caution prevailed as investors anticipated further economic evaluations.

Geopolitical tensions came into play as the Chinese military conducted drills near Taiwan, while the euro and yen reflected responses to European and Japanese economic conditions. The Australian dollar remained flat after expected central bank rate outcomes, underlining the pervasive market caution amidst unfolding global events.

