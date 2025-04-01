Breaking Developments: Health News Shaping the Future
Recent health news includes the FDA approving Bavarian Nordic's freeze-dried vaccine, Eli Lilly suing compounders over unapproved drugs, and massive layoffs at the CDC and FDA. Additionally, the European Commission approved Pfizer's RSV vaccine for at-risk adults, while a U.S. judge rejected J&J's baby powder settlement proposal.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a freeze-dried version of Bavarian Nordic's mpox and smallpox vaccine, offering improved transportation and storage benefits for long-term use. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly is taking legal action against compounders allegedly selling unapproved tirzepatide-containing products.
The Trump administration has initiated significant layoffs at the CDC and FDA, aiming to reduce 10,000 positions at the Department of Health and Human Services. European Commission's approval of Pfizer's RSV vaccine benefits at-risk adults across the EU. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson faced a setback as a judge rejected their $10 billion baby powder lawsuit settlement.
In other news, Chinese brain chip project accelerates human trials following successful implants, and Becton Dickinson explores divesting its life sciences unit amid strategic restructuring. Additionally, Google's AI startup secured $600 million for drug discovery innovations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Unleashed: Trump Administration Defies Court Over Venezuelan Deportations
Controversial Deportation: Trump Administration Defies Court Orders in Venezuelan Deportation Case
Trump Administration's Controversial Deportation of Venezuelan Gang Members
Mark Carney Strengthens Ties with European Allies Amid Tensions with Trump Administration
Trump Administration Challenges Maine's Transgender Athletics Policy