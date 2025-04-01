Left Menu

Breaking Developments: Health News Shaping the Future

Recent health news includes the FDA approving Bavarian Nordic's freeze-dried vaccine, Eli Lilly suing compounders over unapproved drugs, and massive layoffs at the CDC and FDA. Additionally, the European Commission approved Pfizer's RSV vaccine for at-risk adults, while a U.S. judge rejected J&J's baby powder settlement proposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a freeze-dried version of Bavarian Nordic's mpox and smallpox vaccine, offering improved transportation and storage benefits for long-term use. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly is taking legal action against compounders allegedly selling unapproved tirzepatide-containing products.

The Trump administration has initiated significant layoffs at the CDC and FDA, aiming to reduce 10,000 positions at the Department of Health and Human Services. European Commission's approval of Pfizer's RSV vaccine benefits at-risk adults across the EU. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson faced a setback as a judge rejected their $10 billion baby powder lawsuit settlement.

In other news, Chinese brain chip project accelerates human trials following successful implants, and Becton Dickinson explores divesting its life sciences unit amid strategic restructuring. Additionally, Google's AI startup secured $600 million for drug discovery innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

