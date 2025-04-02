Left Menu

Tragic Bird Flu Case in Andhra Pradesh Sparks Concern

A two-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh died from bird flu, confirmed after testing by the National Institute of Virology. The unexpected case, with the girl being the only affected family member, has puzzled authorities, who suspect consumption of raw chicken might be linked to the infection.

  • India

A tragic case of bird flu has been reported in Andhra Pradesh, with a two-year-old girl succumbing to the illness over two weeks ago, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The child passed away on March 15 at AIIMS-Mangalagiri while receiving treatment. Subsequent tests conducted by the National Institute of Virology in Pune confirmed the presence of bird flu.

Authorities are perplexed as no other cases have been reported in the region. The family disclosed that the girl had a habit of eating raw chicken, which officials suspect might have contributed to her illness, but this has not been established as the definitive cause.

