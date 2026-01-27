Goa Considers Social Media Ban for Minors Amid Mental Health Concerns

The Indian state of Goa, renowned for its tourism, is exploring the possibility of enforcing a social media ban for children, mirroring Australia's recent legislation. With the growing concern over the mental health implications of the internet, particularly among the youth, Goa seeks to safeguard its younger demographic.

Rohan Khaunte, Goa's infotech minister, confirmed that the state is evaluating Australia's measures to regulate minors' access to social platforms like Meta, Google's YouTube, and X. While India lacks national restrictions on social media for those under 18, no federal plans to implement such measures have been indicated.

In the wake of international moves, particularly by Australia, other Indian states such as Andhra Pradesh are also considering similar actions. Despite hesitance from tech giants, Meta emphasizes parental oversight but warns against pushing teens towards less regulated sites if bans are implemented.

