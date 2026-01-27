Left Menu

Goa Considers Social Media Ban for Minors Amid Mental Health Concerns

Goa, India's leading tourist destination, is contemplating a social media ban for minors, inspired by a similar move in Australia. As concerns rise about the mental health risks of over a billion internet users, officials are studying regulations to potentially restrict social media access for children under 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:37 IST
Goa Considers Social Media Ban for Minors Amid Mental Health Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indian state of Goa, renowned for its tourism, is exploring the possibility of enforcing a social media ban for children, mirroring Australia's recent legislation. With the growing concern over the mental health implications of the internet, particularly among the youth, Goa seeks to safeguard its younger demographic.

Rohan Khaunte, Goa's infotech minister, confirmed that the state is evaluating Australia's measures to regulate minors' access to social platforms like Meta, Google's YouTube, and X. While India lacks national restrictions on social media for those under 18, no federal plans to implement such measures have been indicated.

In the wake of international moves, particularly by Australia, other Indian states such as Andhra Pradesh are also considering similar actions. Despite hesitance from tech giants, Meta emphasizes parental oversight but warns against pushing teens towards less regulated sites if bans are implemented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026