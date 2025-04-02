Left Menu

Pakistan's Former President Zardari in Isolation Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Asif Ali Zardari, former President of Pakistan, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation at a Karachi hospital. The 69-year-old was admitted after experiencing respiratory issues. Zardari has previously faced multiple health concerns, including a prior COVID-19 infection and recent surgeries.

Asif Ali Zardari, the former President of Pakistan, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation, according to his physician, Dr. Asim Hussain. The 69-year-old was transported to Karachi from Nawabshah and admitted to a private hospital following complaints of respiratory issues and fever.

Dr. Hussain confirmed Zardari's coronavirus diagnosis after multiple tests and mentioned that his health is being monitored round the clock by a team of experts. Although Zardari's condition is reportedly improving, he remains under close observation.

Pakistan's state-run Associated Press reported that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif phoned Zardari to inquire about his health and wished him a swift recovery. Zardari, who has a history of health problems, previously tested positive for COVID-19 in 2022 and recently underwent surgeries for a fractured foot and eye issues.

