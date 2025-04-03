Pioneering Kidney Health Awareness: Insights from Manipal Hospitals

To spotlight the growing importance of kidney health on World Kidney Day, Manipal Hospitals Yeshwanthpur and Malleswaram organized an event with two insightful panel discussions. These discussions engaged audiences ranging from senior citizens to college students, underscoring the universal impact of kidney health issues.

Dr. Deepak Kumar Chitralli, event moderator and Senior Consultant in Nephrology and Transplant, introduced the 2025 theme, "Are your kidneys OK?" He emphasized that regular screenings and awareness are crucial to preventing unnecessary complications and managing kidney diseases effectively.

The event featured two panels; the first addressed chronic kidney disease, with experts highlighting unhealthy lifestyle links and obesity as significant risk factors. The second panel explored advanced urological treatments, such as minimally invasive surgeries and robotic techniques for kidney cancer and stones.

