Pioneering Kidney Health Awareness: Insights from Manipal Hospitals

Manipal Hospitals conducted an informative event on World Kidney Day, discussing kidney health's significance. Two expert panels addressed kidney disease risks and cutting-edge treatments for kidney stones and cancer. The forum aimed to engage a diverse audience, emphasizing proactive kidney health management across all age groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:31 IST
To spotlight the growing importance of kidney health on World Kidney Day, Manipal Hospitals Yeshwanthpur and Malleswaram organized an event with two insightful panel discussions. These discussions engaged audiences ranging from senior citizens to college students, underscoring the universal impact of kidney health issues.

Dr. Deepak Kumar Chitralli, event moderator and Senior Consultant in Nephrology and Transplant, introduced the 2025 theme, "Are your kidneys OK?" He emphasized that regular screenings and awareness are crucial to preventing unnecessary complications and managing kidney diseases effectively.

The event featured two panels; the first addressed chronic kidney disease, with experts highlighting unhealthy lifestyle links and obesity as significant risk factors. The second panel explored advanced urological treatments, such as minimally invasive surgeries and robotic techniques for kidney cancer and stones.

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

