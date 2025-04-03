Left Menu

Tariff Turmoil: Emerging Markets in Crisis

Emerging economies are facing significant challenges due to unprecedented U.S. tariffs under President Trump, affecting currencies and potential sovereign credit. This impact is especially severe in Asia and could transform investor strategies on emerging market growth and debt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:25 IST
The imposition of severe tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump has hit emerging economies worldwide, raising levies to historic levels and impacting their currencies and sovereign credit. Nations in Asia and the world's poorest are the hardest hit, facing a downturn in investments amid global trade tensions.

John Denton, Secretary-General of the International Chamber of Commerce, warned of potential sovereign rating downgrades, likening the situation to the 1970s energy crisis. As Asia bears the brunt of these tariffs, Vietnam stocks plummeted nearly 7%, and currencies across Southeast Asia dipped significantly, prompting central banks to consider rate cuts.

Investors are reevaluating their approaches to emerging markets, questioning the long-term impact of these tariffs. Countries like Cambodia and Bangladesh will also feel the sting, although others like Kenya hope to capitalize on competitive advantages. Yet, uncertainty looms over the permanence and broader effects of these shifts in global trade.

