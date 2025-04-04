Left Menu

Current Health News Roundup: Legal Battles and Market Moves

The Federal Trade Commission halted a lawsuit on insulin prices. Hungary combats a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak. Novo Nordisk's executive resignation triggers leadership changes. U.S. Supreme Court mulls over defunding Planned Parenthood. Meanwhile, the FDA suspends bird flu testing, and genetic research is disrupted by Trump's administration cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 10:32 IST
The Federal Trade Commission has temporarily halted a lawsuit targeting pharmaceutical middlemen over insulin prices. The lawsuit was initially pursued by Democratic commissioners Alvaro Bedoya and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, who were ousted by the previous Trump administration.

Amid an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease, Hungary is taking decisive action by deploying military resources and implementing stringent disinfection protocols. The outbreak, reported on a cattle farm, marks the country's first case in over half a century and poses substantial trade challenges.

Novo Nordisk announced a leadership shift with the departure of Camilla Sylvest, the head of commercial strategy. Her responsibilities will be assumed by Ludovic Helfgott, underscoring the company's continued focus on product and portfolio management across its therapy areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

