Progress in Mental Health Services: Focus on Timely Support and Better Access

The Minister for Mental Health, Matt Doocey, has announced a promising update on New Zealand’s mental health services, showing significant improvements in wait times and access to critical mental health and addiction support. The recent data from the second-quarter mental health and addiction target report underscores the government's ongoing commitment to making mental health services more accessible and timely for New Zealanders.

Doocey highlighted key achievements, noting a positive trend in the reduction of wait times for those seeking mental health care. Notably, the national targets have shown tangible progress, with improvements in the availability of primary and specialist mental health services. The data reveals a 3.1% increase in the number of people accessing primary mental health services within one week, reflecting a quicker response for individuals in need. Similarly, a 1.5% increase in the number of people accessing specialist mental health and addiction services within three weeks has been recorded.

The government has set ambitious goals to ensure that all individuals in need can access the support they require in a timely manner. The results reflect the overall effectiveness of these initiatives, demonstrating that the healthcare system is becoming more responsive. These developments are part of a broader strategy to address mental health and addiction issues more effectively across New Zealand.

“We are seeing progress, but there is still a long way to go,” Doocey said. “These results indicate that the targets are heading in the right direction, but we must continue to refine and improve services. Mental health is a critical issue, and we need to ensure that no New Zealander is left behind when they seek help.”

In addition to the improvements in wait times, there has also been a notable increase in the efficiency of emergency department (ED) visits. The shorter stays in ED target has seen progress, though the current results show that there is still much work to be done to meet the national goal of 95% of people being admitted, discharged, or transferred within six hours.

Doocey acknowledged that while there is an overall improvement, the distribution of services is not equal across all regions. Some districts and population groups are still facing challenges in accessing timely care, and the government is aware that these discrepancies need to be addressed. “We are committed to reducing the gap in access to services for all New Zealanders, regardless of where they live,” he emphasized.

To tackle these regional disparities, the Minister for Mental Health has taken proactive steps, meeting with Health NZ’s four regional deputy chief executives. They have been tasked with developing targeted action plans to support underperforming services in specific regions. The goal is to ensure that all districts and communities are able to meet national standards for mental health care.

For the first time, the data provides clearer insights into where services are falling short, allowing the government to take more informed action. Areas identified as underperforming will now receive focused attention to improve service delivery and ensure that everyone can access mental health support when and where it is needed.

As New Zealand's first Minister for Mental Health, Matt Doocey has emphasized the importance of accountability in driving forward the improvements in mental health and addiction services. "We will continue to take a proactive approach to mental health care,” he said. “This is not just about setting targets; it is about ensuring that New Zealanders get the support they need in a timely manner, with a focus on better outcomes for individuals and communities."

The government has committed to long-term solutions to address mental health issues, recognizing the crucial role that timely support plays in improving overall well-being. However, the work does not end here. Doocey has vowed to continue working with local authorities, mental health professionals, and service users to ensure that New Zealand leads the way in mental health and addiction care.

In conclusion, the recent second-quarter results are a testament to the effectiveness of the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance mental health services. With continued focus on improving access, reducing wait times, and addressing regional disparities, New Zealand is taking significant steps forward in providing timely and effective mental health support to its citizens. However, the journey is far from over, and the government is committed to sustaining this progress as part of a broader vision for a healthier, more inclusive society.