Hope and Needles: South Africa's Silent Harm Reduction Battle

In a secluded area near South Africa's capital, Pretoria, drug addiction is rampant among groups living in makeshift shelters, injecting heroin mixtures and risking the spread of diseases like HIV by sharing needles.

Health workers, supported by the University of Pretoria and the Tshwane municipality, visit weekly to provide clean needles and encourage opioid-substitution therapy, counteracting the recent cuts in global aid by the Trump administration, which affect HIV services in South Africa.

The needle exchange program is imperative, given South Africa's HIV prevalence rate of over 12% and a Pretoria-specific rate of 38% among drug users. Despite funding challenges, the initiative strives to offer solutions amidst increasing drug market values and healthcare facility closures.

