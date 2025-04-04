India Unites for Mega Pranic Healing Event Before World Health Day

In a bid to celebrate World Health Day, Pranic Healing practitioners from all over India will conduct a free mega healing camp this weekend, according to a statement. The event promises a holistic approach to wellness, utilizing an energy-cleansing modality called Pranic Healing, which is both drug-free and touch-free.

The unprecedented initiative, said to extend across 19 states, 120 cities, and over 312 locations, marks India's largest-ever coordinated healing effort. More than 4,000 volunteers will offer these healing sessions to benefit an expected 30,000 people nationwide.

Organized by World Pranic Healing India Pvt Ltd, the event aligns with the vision of Grand Master Choa Kok Sui for a healthier India. It will provide an opportunity for thousands to experience the advantages of Pranic Healing, aligning with the organization's mission to make this practice accessible to all.

