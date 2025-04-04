ICMR Investigates Bird Flu Tragedy Amidst Comorbid Factors

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed that the recent bird flu death in Andhra Pradesh involved significant comorbidities. A two-year-old girl died from bird flu while receiving treatment at AIIMS-Mangalagiri, with the ICMR informing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of the contributing health issues.

According to an official release, the infant exhibited symptoms of H5N1 (bird flu), but other factors such as low immunity, consumption of raw chicken, poor living conditions, and leptospirosis also played a role in the tragic outcome.

The ICMR team visited the child's residence in Narasaraopeta, Palnadu district, conducting tests on family members and nearby residents. Despite initial concerns, eight medical teams confirmed no one exhibited bird flu symptoms, indicating there's no immediate cause for alarm.

(With inputs from agencies.)