Medicare Snubs Obesity Drug Coverage Under Trump's Re-elected Administration

The Trump administration has opted out of covering high-demand obesity treatments under the federal Medicare program. This decision was reiterated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Friday, signaling that these medications will not fall under Medicare's Part D prescription drug coverage.

Medicare, which primarily serves individuals 65 and older, will continue to pay for drugs like Wegovy for patients with heart disease to help reduce future serious health risks such as heart attacks and strokes, but not as part of obesity treatment.

Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden, initiated a rule late in November proposing to extend coverage for obesity drugs like Zepbound and Wegovy. However, this rule nearly on the verge of finalization, was left unimplemented as Trump returned to office, with Dr. Mehmet Oz recently confirmed to lead the concerned medical sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)