Left Menu

How Hunger Perception Influences Immunity: A New Insight

Recent research demonstrates that the perception of hunger, even without actual fasting, can alter immune cell levels in mice. By activating specific brain neurons related to hunger, scientists observed changes in blood monocytes. This finding challenges the notion that nutrition directly shapes immunity, highlighting the brain's role in immune system adaptation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 05-04-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 09:06 IST
How Hunger Perception Influences Immunity: A New Insight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Feeling peckish might do more than just send you to the pantry. According to a new study in "Science Immunology," your immune system could also be changing. Researchers found that even the perception of hunger can decrease immune cells in the blood, a discovery that challenges traditional beliefs about nutrition and immunity.

By activating hunger neurons in mice already full, scientists observed a specific reduction in monocytes, key players in the immune response. This was intriguing, as previous notions held that changes in nutrient levels primarily shaped immunity. The study suggests that brain signals interpreting hunger can directly influence immune cell numbers.

The implications are significant: diseases characterized by overactive immune responses, such as multiple sclerosis or cancer-related syndromes, could be affected by our brain's handling of hunger signals. In the future, brain-targeted therapies might even aid in managing metabolic and eating disorders, where inflammation plays a crucial role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025