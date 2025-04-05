How Hunger Perception Influences Immunity: A New Insight

Feeling peckish might do more than just send you to the pantry. According to a new study in "Science Immunology," your immune system could also be changing. Researchers found that even the perception of hunger can decrease immune cells in the blood, a discovery that challenges traditional beliefs about nutrition and immunity.

By activating hunger neurons in mice already full, scientists observed a specific reduction in monocytes, key players in the immune response. This was intriguing, as previous notions held that changes in nutrient levels primarily shaped immunity. The study suggests that brain signals interpreting hunger can directly influence immune cell numbers.

The implications are significant: diseases characterized by overactive immune responses, such as multiple sclerosis or cancer-related syndromes, could be affected by our brain's handling of hunger signals. In the future, brain-targeted therapies might even aid in managing metabolic and eating disorders, where inflammation plays a crucial role.

