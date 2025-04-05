Global Health Experts Test New Emergency Response Framework in First-Ever Simulation

Over the past two days, the World Health Organization (WHO) successfully convened over 15 countries and more than 20 regional health agencies, emergency networks, and global health partners to conduct an unprecedented simulation of a global health emergency. This exercise, dubbed Exercise Polaris, tested WHO's new Global Health Emergency Corps (GHEC), a strategic framework aimed at strengthening countries’ emergency response capabilities, facilitating the deployment of rapid response teams, and enhancing international cooperation to combat health crises.

Simulating a Global Health Crisis

The simulation was designed around the outbreak of a fictional virus rapidly spreading across the globe. It allowed participating countries to test their national emergency response mechanisms and collaborate with international partners to share critical information, align policies, and activate coordinated actions. Exercise Polaris involved countries such as Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ethiopia, Germany, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Mozambique, Nepal, Pakistan, Qatar, Somalia, Uganda, and Ukraine, among others, with additional countries observing the proceedings.

The exercise saw more than 350 health emergency experts and officials connect globally, operating through their respective national health emergency coordination structures. WHO, in partnership with various global and regional health organizations, provided the necessary coordination and technical guidance to ensure the swift and effective management of the simulated pandemic scenario.

Global Cooperation and Strengthening of Response Mechanisms

The goal of Exercise Polaris was to test and evaluate the Global Health Emergency Corps (GHEC), an innovative framework launched by WHO to enhance the capacity of countries to respond to health emergencies. The GHEC aims to build stronger emergency workforces at the national level, coordinate the deployment of surge teams and experts, and enhance cross-border collaboration during health crises.

Regional health agencies like the Africa CDC, the European CDC, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), UNICEF, and established emergency networks such as the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN) were instrumental in supporting country-led responses. The exercise also emphasized the significance of trust and preparedness in managing health emergencies, allowing participants to practice their coordination procedures in a realistic, high-pressure environment.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's Director-General, highlighted the importance of the exercise in building global health resilience. He said, "This exercise proves that when countries lead and partners connect, the world is better prepared. No country can face the next pandemic alone. Exercise Polaris shows that global cooperation is not only possible—it is essential."

A New Era of Proactive Global Health Collaboration

Throughout the simulation, countries led their individual responses, while engaging with WHO for guidance and technical support. The real-time exchange of information and coordination of emergency actions showcased the improved readiness of nations to tackle global health emergencies, underlining the need for mutual accountability and collective action.

Dr. Mariela Marín, Vice Minister of Health of Costa Rica, praised the exercise for providing an invaluable opportunity to test inter-agency responses to international health threats. She noted, "Efficient coordination and interoperability are key to guaranteeing timely interventions in health emergencies."

Similarly, Dr. Soha Albayat from Qatar emphasized the significance of trust-building, stating, "Polaris demonstrated the critical importance of cultivating trust before a crisis occurs. The foundation of our collaborative efforts is significantly stronger than in years past. We've moved beyond reactive measures and are now proactively anticipating, aligning, and coordinating our cross-border emergency response plans."

A Powerful Platform for Collective Action

Dr. Mike Ryan, Executive Director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, acknowledged the progress made through the exercise. "The Global Health Emergency Corps has evolved into a powerful platform, building on practice, trust, and connection. Exercise Polaris showed what is possible when countries operate with urgency and unity supported by well-connected partners. It is a strong signal that we are collectively more ready than we were."

The success of this exercise is particularly meaningful in a time when multilateralism and global collaboration face increasing pressure. With many countries focused on national solutions, Exercise Polaris reaffirmed that health is a global issue, and that only through collective effort can the world effectively confront the challenges posed by future pandemics.

By testing real-world response mechanisms and enhancing international cooperation, Exercise Polaris has set a new standard for how the world can prepare for and respond to global health emergencies, emphasizing that unity and collaboration are essential in safeguarding public health across borders.