Screen Time: The Teen Sleep and Mental Health Connection

A Swedish study by Karolinska Institutet reveals that excessive screen time negatively impacts sleep and increases the risk of depressive symptoms, particularly in teenage girls. The research tracked over 4,800 students and concluded that screen-sleep displacements contribute significantly to mental health issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 10:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A groundbreaking study highlights the impact of excessive screen time on sleep and mental health among teenagers, particularly girls. Conducted by researchers at Sweden's Karolinska Institutet, the research tracked 4,810 students aged 12-16 over a year to analyze sleep quality, depressive symptoms, and screen usage.

The findings, published in 'PLOS Global Public Health', reveal that increased screen time leads to deteriorated sleep within three months, delaying sleep patterns and affecting duration and quality. While both boys and girls were affected, screen time led to increased depressive symptoms among girls, largely due to sleep disturbances.

In response, the Swedish Public Health Agency issued guidelines recommending teenagers limit screen time to two-to-three hours daily to promote better sleep. The study underscores potential public health benefits from implementing national screen time policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

