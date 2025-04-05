Left Menu

Delhi Expands Healthcare with Ayushman Bharat Implementation

The BJP-led Delhi government has signed an MoU to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), offering an annual health coverage of Rs 10 lakh to eligible families. Delhi, now the 35th region to adopt this scheme, aims to provide free, comprehensive healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:18 IST
In an effort to bolster healthcare accessibility, Delhi has officially joined the ranks of states implementing the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the BJP-led Delhi government and the Centre, marking a pivotal step in integrating the national health insurance program.

As the 35th state or Union Territory to launch this scheme, Delhi stands alongside most of India in offering extensive medical coverage, leaving West Bengal as the last holdout. The Ayushman Bharat scheme promises free and cashless treatment across 1,961 medical procedures within 27 specialties.

Eligible Delhi families can now access health coverage up to Rs 10 lakh annually, with funds equally provided by both the Centre and the state. The National Health Authority will oversee the scheme, aided by a special campaign aiming to enroll beneficiaries and enhance participation in the coming months.

