Tragedy Strikes: Young Medical Student's Unfortunate Passing

A tragic incident unfolded at Smt NHL Municipal Medical College in Ahmedabad when Sushilaben Vasava, a 21-year-old MBBS student, died by suicide in her hostel room. Police revealed the sad news on Saturday, mentioning her recent reclusive behavior.

Inspector KM Bhuva of Ellisbridge police station reported that Vasava, a second-year student, had been unusually withdrawn, avoiding interactions with her peers for several days. This concerning shift went unnoticed until the unfortunate incident.

Late last Friday, when she failed to respond to her door that was locked from the inside, her worried roommates alerted the rector, leading to police involvement. Her body was discovered hanging from the ceiling, and although handed to her family post-mortem, the cause of her actions remains unknown.

(With inputs from agencies.)