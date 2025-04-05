Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Young Medical Student's Unfortunate Passing

A 21-year-old medical student, Sushilaben Vasava, from Smt NHL Municipal Medical College in Ahmedabad died by suicide. Vasava, who was in the second year, had been withdrawn for several days before the incident. The reasons behind her actions remain unclear as investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:06 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Young Medical Student's Unfortunate Passing
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at Smt NHL Municipal Medical College in Ahmedabad when Sushilaben Vasava, a 21-year-old MBBS student, died by suicide in her hostel room. Police revealed the sad news on Saturday, mentioning her recent reclusive behavior.

Inspector KM Bhuva of Ellisbridge police station reported that Vasava, a second-year student, had been unusually withdrawn, avoiding interactions with her peers for several days. This concerning shift went unnoticed until the unfortunate incident.

Late last Friday, when she failed to respond to her door that was locked from the inside, her worried roommates alerted the rector, leading to police involvement. Her body was discovered hanging from the ceiling, and although handed to her family post-mortem, the cause of her actions remains unknown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025