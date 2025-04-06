Trump's Policies Shake Up Global Health Sector

President Donald Trump's policies are causing a significant stir in the global health sector. His recent tariff threat on Indian pharmaceutical products has resulted in a substantial drop in stock values. On top of this, FDA employee layoffs are undermining critical drug review processes, posing challenges to swift access to new treatments.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is feeling the pinch, with staff reductions hindering projects like bird flu testing. These layoffs are part of a broader restructuring effort under Trump's administration, aiming to cut the federal workforce drastically.

Amidst these changes, key public health programs are in jeopardy. The recent suspension of federal grants and potential staff recalls showcase the volatility facing the health sector under Trump's presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)