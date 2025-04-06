Left Menu

Pope Francis Returns to Public After Health Crisis

Pope Francis made his first public appearance in St. Peter's Square following a two-week recovery from double pneumonia. The 88-year-old pontiff was previously hospitalized for over five weeks, marking a significant health challenge in his 12-year papacy. His return was met with public greetings.

Pope Francis made a momentous return to public life on Sunday, appearing in St. Peter's Square in a wheelchair to greet the crowds. This marked his first public appearance since his discharge from the hospital two weeks earlier following treatment for double pneumonia.

The 88-year-old pontiff had been absent from public view since March 23. He gave a brief greeting as he left Rome's Gemelli hospital, where he had been undergoing more than five weeks of treatment for what has been described as the most serious health crisis of his papacy.

The public greeted him warmly, expressing relief and support for the leader of the Catholic Church as he continues to recover from the remarkable health episode that challenged his leadership over the past 12 years.

