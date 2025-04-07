In celebration of World Health Day 2025, Angel Yeast (SH600298) is making waves with its innovative yeast protein, aligning with a theme of 'Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures.' This global biotech brand is pushing inclusive health solutions that break through barriers of age, gender, and geography.

The innovative yeast protein is scientifically proven to support muscle health and overall wellness. Encouraged by World Health Organization guidelines, Angel Yeast advocates incorporating this sustainable protein into everyday diets, through shakes or bars, to foster healthy living worldwide.

Recent scientific trials showcase yeast protein as a formidable rival to whey protein. The trials highlight significant gains in muscle mass and unique health benefits, emphasizing its potential as a top choice for fitness enthusiasts aiming for sustainable athletic performance gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)