India's Silent Health Crisis: The Urgent Call for Preventive Care

The latest report from Apollo Hospitals has uncovered a 'silent epidemic' of lifestyle-related diseases sweeping across India, urging the nation to pivot toward preventive healthcare strategies rather than symptom-based treatments.

Dubbed the Health of the Nation 2025 (HoN) report, this fifth edition reveals that millions of Indians are silently battling chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and fatty liver disease, as shown by data from over 2.5 million health screenings. The report advocates making preventive health a priority and zeroes in on the concerning rise of fatty liver illness, post-menopausal health declines, and childhood obesity as pressing health challenges.

The findings spotlight that 65 percent of people screened have fatty liver—predominantly non-alcoholic—while 26 percent are hypertensive and 23 percent diabetic, often without noticeable symptoms. Dr. Prathap Reddy, Apollo Hospitals Chairman, emphasizes integrating preventive healthcare into educational curricula and wellness programs nationwide.

