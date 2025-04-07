India's Silent Health Crisis: The Urgent Call for Preventive Care
Apollo Hospitals report reveals a 'silent epidemic' of lifestyle diseases in India, urging a shift towards preventive healthcare. Chronic illnesses like diabetes and fatty liver are prevalent but asymptomatic. The report calls for early intervention and integration of preventive care into education and corporate wellness.
The latest report from Apollo Hospitals has uncovered a 'silent epidemic' of lifestyle-related diseases sweeping across India, urging the nation to pivot toward preventive healthcare strategies rather than symptom-based treatments.
Dubbed the Health of the Nation 2025 (HoN) report, this fifth edition reveals that millions of Indians are silently battling chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and fatty liver disease, as shown by data from over 2.5 million health screenings. The report advocates making preventive health a priority and zeroes in on the concerning rise of fatty liver illness, post-menopausal health declines, and childhood obesity as pressing health challenges.
The findings spotlight that 65 percent of people screened have fatty liver—predominantly non-alcoholic—while 26 percent are hypertensive and 23 percent diabetic, often without noticeable symptoms. Dr. Prathap Reddy, Apollo Hospitals Chairman, emphasizes integrating preventive healthcare into educational curricula and wellness programs nationwide.
