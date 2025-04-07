Merck Foundation and Africa's First Ladies Revolutionize Global Healthcare Access

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & Lusaka, Zambia – Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, marked World Health Day 2025 in collaboration with Africa's First Ladies. As Ambassadors of the More Than a Mother Campaign, these First Ladies work alongside the Foundation to enhance healthcare access globally.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, highlighted their 13-year commitment to equitable healthcare access through education, training, and awareness, transforming patient care in Africa and Asia. To date, over 2250 scholarships have been provided to young doctors across 52 countries, spanning 44 critical medical specialties.

The program addresses significant health-worker shortages in Africa, aiming to deliver universal health coverage. By engaging with local partners and launching educational resources, the Foundation empowers communities and raises health awareness through art and media.

