Poshan Pakhwada 2023: A Renewed Fight Against Malnutrition

The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development is set to launch the seventh edition of Poshan Pakhwada to combat malnutrition and promote healthy lifestyles. The campaign focuses on early childhood nutrition, community management of malnutrition, and preventing childhood obesity, and includes nationwide activities and regional outreach efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 18:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development will soon launch the seventh edition of Poshan Pakhwada, scheduled to run from April 8 to 22. The campaign aims to tackle malnutrition and promote healthy lifestyles, emphasizing four key themes: early childhood nutrition, popularizing the Poshan Tracker's beneficiary module, community management of malnutrition, and lifestyle changes to address childhood obesity.

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, will inaugurate the event through a nationwide webcast. The opening will address officials from 18 partner ministries, state women and child development departments, and Anganwadi workers. Additionally, the Union Women and Child Development Minister, Annpurna Devi, will visit Arunachal Pradesh to evaluate ongoing nutrition and child welfare initiatives.

The visit signifies the government's commitment to regional engagement and targeted support for vulnerable communities. This initiative forms a part of the broader Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, which aims to enhance service delivery and community participation through various grassroots efforts, including village health drives, home visits, and awareness camps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

