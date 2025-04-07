Left Menu

Wall Street Trembles: Bear Market Looms Amid Tariff Turmoil

Wall Street's major indexes faced significant losses as investors shifted to government bonds due to economic concerns over Trump's tariffs. The S&P 500 was near bear market territory, exacerbated by hefty tariffs imposed on U.S. trading partners. Economic indicators and central bank actions are closely monitored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 18:45 IST
Wall Street Trembles: Bear Market Looms Amid Tariff Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's primary indexes are on high alert for considerable losses as the S&P 500 nears bear market status. Investors are fleeing to government bonds amid growing economic panic prompted by President Donald Trump's comprehensive tariff strategies.

Despite a drop in 10-year U.S. Treasury yields to 3.986%, hopes for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut persist. Nevertheless, economic adviser Kevin Hassett has attempted to allay these fears, emphasizing that Trump is open to negotiations with global leaders.

Market drops affected S&P 500 E-minis by 2.51%, Nasdaq 100 E-minis by 2.56%, and Dow E-minis by 2.32%. Commentators suggest a technical bounce may occur, yet substantial fundamental shifts—such as tariff reversals or central bank interventions—are needed to halt the selloff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025