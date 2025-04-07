Wall Street Trembles: Bear Market Looms Amid Tariff Turmoil

Wall Street's primary indexes are on high alert for considerable losses as the S&P 500 nears bear market status. Investors are fleeing to government bonds amid growing economic panic prompted by President Donald Trump's comprehensive tariff strategies.

Despite a drop in 10-year U.S. Treasury yields to 3.986%, hopes for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut persist. Nevertheless, economic adviser Kevin Hassett has attempted to allay these fears, emphasizing that Trump is open to negotiations with global leaders.

Market drops affected S&P 500 E-minis by 2.51%, Nasdaq 100 E-minis by 2.56%, and Dow E-minis by 2.32%. Commentators suggest a technical bounce may occur, yet substantial fundamental shifts—such as tariff reversals or central bank interventions—are needed to halt the selloff.

