Mizoram District Blocks Dog Imports Amid Rabies Threat

The Saitual district administration in Mizoram has taken decisive action by banning dog imports following a rabies outbreak in the Churachandpur district of nearby Manipur.

Lalngura Tlau, the District Magistrate of Saitual, has mandated vaccination for all dogs in the district and prohibited them from roaming freely to mitigate the risk of rabies. Authorities have urged the public to report sick or deceased dogs to local animal husbandry and veterinary offices without delay.

Violations, including dog bites, may result in a six-month jail sentence or a fine of up to Rs 5,000. This order is set to last for two months.

