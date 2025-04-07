Left Menu

Mizoram District Blocks Dog Imports Amid Rabies Threat

The Saitual district in Mizoram has banned dog imports due to a rabies outbreak in neighboring Churachandpur district of Manipur. The district administration has imposed restrictions under existing laws, urging dog rearers to vaccinate their pets, and the public to report any sick or deceased dogs immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:41 IST
Mizoram District Blocks Dog Imports Amid Rabies Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Saitual district administration in Mizoram has taken decisive action by banning dog imports following a rabies outbreak in the Churachandpur district of nearby Manipur.

Lalngura Tlau, the District Magistrate of Saitual, has mandated vaccination for all dogs in the district and prohibited them from roaming freely to mitigate the risk of rabies. Authorities have urged the public to report sick or deceased dogs to local animal husbandry and veterinary offices without delay.

Violations, including dog bites, may result in a six-month jail sentence or a fine of up to Rs 5,000. This order is set to last for two months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025