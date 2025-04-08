Global Health Developments: Breakthroughs and Challenges
The latest health news covers Medicare rate hikes, Texas's investigation into WK Kellogg for misleading health claims, and Duality Biotherapeutics testing IPO waters in Hong Kong. Additionally, Viatris resolves opioid claims, U.S. revises fluoride guidelines, and Trump nixs Biden's Medicare proposals on weight-loss drugs. Notable investments include Novo Nordisk's production boost in Brazil and Britain's health data research funding.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:32 IST
Health insurers in the U.S. received a favorable 5.06% increase for Medicare Advantage plans in 2026, doubling the January proposal, which impacts premium rates and profits.
Texas has launched an investigation into WK Kellogg's health claims, stating their cereals contain harmful additives linked to health issues like obesity and hyperactivity.
Chinese biotech company Duality Biotherapeutics seeks up to $200 million in an IPO, testing investor sentiment in Hong Kong amid volatile markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement