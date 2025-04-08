Tackling Childhood Obesity: A Step Towards Suposhit Bharat

Union Minister Savitri Thakur raised alarms about childhood obesity on Tuesday, highlighting over-nutrition and unhealthy eating habits as severe issues.

During the seventh Poshan Pakhwada event, Thakur stressed the need for creating a health-centric environment to ensure no child goes hungry while addressing obesity concerns.

She emphasized community involvement and behavioral changes, urging Anganwadi workers to engage more with grassroots efforts in promoting balanced nutrition.

