Tackling Childhood Obesity: A Step Towards Suposhit Bharat
Union minister Savitri Thakur highlights concerns over childhood obesity, calling for a health-focused environment. Speaking at the seventh Poshan Pakhwada, she emphasizes community involvement and the need for healthy eating habits. This initiative is part of the Poshan Abhiyaan, targeting over-nutrition issues in children.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 13:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Savitri Thakur raised alarms about childhood obesity on Tuesday, highlighting over-nutrition and unhealthy eating habits as severe issues.
During the seventh Poshan Pakhwada event, Thakur stressed the need for creating a health-centric environment to ensure no child goes hungry while addressing obesity concerns.
She emphasized community involvement and behavioral changes, urging Anganwadi workers to engage more with grassroots efforts in promoting balanced nutrition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement