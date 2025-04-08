Delhi's Heatwave Warning: How to Stay Safe in Soaring Temperatures
Delhi faces its first heatwave of the season, with temperatures hitting 40.2°C. Doctors warn that extreme heat leads to health risks like heatstroke. Vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, are at higher risk. Preventive measures include staying hydrated and avoiding peak sun hours.
- Country:
- India
Delhi is grappling with its first heatwave of the season, with the mercury soaring to a staggering 40.2 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert, urging the public to be cautious.
Medical experts warn of the severe health risks posed by the extreme heat, emphasizing the dangers of conditions such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions, are particularly at risk.
Preventive measures are essential; staying hydrated, wearing lightweight clothes, and avoiding the sun during peak hours are recommended. Experts foresee relief after April 10, with cooler days and cloud cover predicted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- heatwave
- temperature
- health risks
- heatstroke
- prevention
- hydration
- elderly
- vulnerable
- symptoms
ALSO READ
Karnataka Launches Adult BCG Campaign to Boost TB Prevention
Himachal Pradesh Introduces Comprehensive Drug Prevention Bill
Measles Resurgence: Understanding the Risks and Prevention Strategies
Unveiling Vitamin D's Hidden Role in Gut Health and Disease Prevention
US National Forest Logging Controversy: Balancing Wildfire Prevention and Environmental Protection