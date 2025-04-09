Left Menu

World's Smallest Pacemaker Revolutionizes Pediatric Heart Care

Researchers at Northwestern University have developed a groundbreaking pacemaker smaller than a grain of rice. Designed for newborns with congenital heart defects, this device is paired with a soft wearable patch that emits light pulses to regulate heartbeats. After use, the pacemaker dissolves within the body.

  • United States

In a significant advancement for pediatric heart care, Northwestern University researchers have engineered a pacemaker smaller than a grain of rice, specifically designed for newborns facing congenital heart issues. The device addresses the crucial need for temporary cardiac pacing in pediatric surgeries.

This tiny pacemaker works in tandem with a soft, flexible patch placed on the chest that detects irregular heart rhythms and emits synchronized pulses of light, ensuring correct heart pacing without invasive procedures. Once its function concludes, the pacemaker dissolves naturally within the body, eliminating the need for surgical removal.

Published in the journal Nature, the study showcases the pacemaker's efficacy across various animal models and human hearts from deceased donors. The project was led by bioelectronics pioneer John A. Rogers at Northwestern, illustrating the potential for miniaturization in medical devices. Co-leader Igor Efimov emphasized the vital role of such innovations in temporary pacing post-surgery for children worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

