New Training Pathways Open for AUT Students to Join Mental Health Workforce

The New Zealand government continues to build momentum in strengthening its mental health and addiction workforce, with significant new developments aimed at addressing growing demand for services. Matt Doocey, the Mental Health Minister, announced that Auckland University of Technology (AUT) is joining the government’s efforts to create a training pathway for the newly established associate psychologist role, a move designed to expand the capacity and accessibility of mental health services across the country.

Growing Demand for Mental Health Services

The demand for mental health and addiction services in New Zealand has been rising steadily, with more people seeking support every year. However, the growing need for mental health professionals has not been met by an adequate supply. Despite the large number of psychology students graduating each year with undergraduate degrees, many face challenges in advancing to roles within mental health services due to limited intake into postgraduate training programs.

Minister Doocey expressed his satisfaction at the partnership with AUT, noting that the university’s involvement will be crucial in developing the curriculum for the new associate psychologist role. This move is set to offer a significant opportunity for many psychology students to pursue a rewarding career in mental health.

Expanding Career Pathways for Psychology Graduates

“I’m delighted that AUT will be helping to develop training for a role that will offer many more psychology students the opportunity to go on to build careers in mental health and support more people to receive timely support,” said Doocey. The introduction of the associate psychologist role is part of a broader government strategy to grow New Zealand’s mental health workforce and ensure timely access to care.

This initiative aims to address the shortage of mental health professionals by creating an accessible entry point for psychology graduates. The associate psychologist role will support, not replace, the existing psychology workforce. Working under the supervision of registered psychologists, associate psychologists will focus on less complex areas of care, enabling psychologists to concentrate on the more complex cases they are trained for. The creation of this new role is expected to allow mental health services to expand their capacity without compromising quality.

Training Pathways and University Collaboration

A key aspect of this development is the creation of a dedicated training program for associate psychologists. Undergraduate psychology students who have completed a major in psychology will be eligible to pursue a one-year postgraduate diploma to become qualified associate psychologists. This new pathway provides psychology students with a direct route into the mental health and addiction workforce, offering both an opportunity for career growth and a solution to the current shortage of professionals.

The government’s partnership with the University of Canterbury, which was the first to be selected to help develop the associate psychologist training program, marks a significant milestone. Both the University of Canterbury and AUT are collaborating to develop a curriculum that will train the first cohort of associate psychologists starting in 2026. These students will graduate and enter the workforce in 2027, contributing to a much-needed expansion of New Zealand’s mental health workforce.

Addressing Misconceptions and Clarifying Roles

Minister Doocey also addressed misconceptions surrounding the new role. There has been concern that the creation of the associate psychologist role could undermine the importance of fully trained psychologists. However, Doocey was quick to clarify that psychologists will remain a crucial part of the mental health workforce. The new associate psychologist role is intended to support psychologists, not replace them. This will ensure that mental health services remain highly effective while also allowing more students to join the workforce and address the high demand for services.

In addition to the introduction of the associate psychologist role, the government has made significant investments in supporting the growth of the psychology workforce. This includes an increase in the number of psychology internships available, which will rise from 40 to 80 per year by 2027. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to increase the number of trained professionals in the mental health and addiction sectors.

A Comprehensive Mental Health Workforce Plan

Minister Doocey also highlighted the government’s commitment to training 500 new mental health and addiction professionals every year as part of New Zealand’s first-ever mental health and addiction workforce targets. These targets are central to the mental health and addiction workforce plan, which aims to address staffing shortages and ensure that mental health services can meet the needs of the population.

The workforce plan includes a variety of strategies to enhance the delivery of mental health services. In addition to the creation of the associate psychologist role, the plan incorporates better use of the Peer Support workforce and increased internship opportunities for psychology students. By combining these initiatives with the new role, the government is seeking to build a comprehensive mental health workforce that can meet the increasing demand for services.

Looking Ahead

The government’s continued investment in the mental health and addiction workforce reflects a long-term commitment to addressing mental health issues in New Zealand. By expanding training opportunities and developing new roles, the government aims to ensure that all New Zealanders have access to the support they need when they need it. With the first cohort of associate psychologists expected to graduate in 2027, the government is optimistic about the future of mental health care in New Zealand and the positive impact these initiatives will have on the broader health system.