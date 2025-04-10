Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: The Pressure of Identity in the Workplace

A report highlights that LGBTQ+ professionals in Britain feel compelled to downplay their identities at work to avoid discrimination. The Pride in Leadership network calls for stronger protections and more corporate action against disguised homophobia and transphobia. Career obstacles due to sexual identity remain prevalent for many professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 13:32 IST
A recent report reveals that LGBTQ+ professionals in Britain are under significant pressure to suppress their identities in the workplace. The study, conducted by Pride in Leadership, underscores the persistent challenges of homophobia and transphobia that masquerade as 'banter,' urging for enhanced protection and corporate responsibility.

Pride in Leadership, an advocacy network for LGBTQ+ business leaders, collected responses from 1,000 professionals, with 85% citing career obstacles linked to their sexual identity. Many respondents also reported discrimination during their educational years, forcing them to alter career paths to avoid sectors perceived as unsupportive or discriminatory.

Matt Haworth, co-founder of Pride in Leadership, emphasized the pressing need for equal opportunities for LGBTQ+ individuals. Citing experiences of discrimination and legal threats abroad, Haworth stressed the ongoing struggle for a level playing field for all, regardless of sexual orientation.

