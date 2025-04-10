PM Ayushman Bharat Health Mission Launched in Delhi with Rs. 1749 Crore Funding

In a significant step towards strengthening healthcare infrastructure in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) was officially launched. This milestone follows a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, and the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of NCT, Delhi, aimed at enhancing healthcare services across the city.

The signing ceremony of the MoU took place in the presence of prominent dignitaries, including Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Shri Harsh Malhotra, Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and several Delhi government ministers, including Smt. Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of NCT of Delhi. Also present were other key leaders such as Shri Pankaj Kumar Singh, Minister of Health and Family Welfare & Transport and Information Technology, Delhi, and Shri Pravesh Sahib Singh, Minister for Public Works, Legislative Affairs, Irrigation and Flood Control in Delhi, among others.

Additionally, members of Parliament and Legislative Assembly from Delhi attended the event, marking a collaborative effort from all levels of government to improve healthcare in the city. Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Health Secretary, and Shri Dharmendra, Chief Secretary of NCT Delhi, were also present during this landmark event.

Key Benefits and Highlights of the PM-ABHIM Initiative

Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, addressing the gathering, emphasized the scope and success of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), describing it as the world’s largest health coverage program. Currently, this initiative benefits 62 crore people across the country, and now, it is poised to assist 36 lakh people in Delhi. He also noted that under the scheme, every senior citizen aged 70 and above, regardless of their economic background, would be eligible for Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana.

The Union Health Minister further shared that, to date, a total of 8.19 crore individuals have received medical treatment under the AB PM-JAY scheme, with the government spending an impressive Rs. 1.26 lakh crore. A major takeaway from the scheme's success is its ability to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure for medical care, which has decreased from 62% to 38% in recent years, providing crucial financial relief to low-income families.

Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure in Delhi

Smt. Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi, also addressed the gathering, highlighting the ongoing commitment of the Union Government towards improving healthcare. In her speech, she underscored the government's initiatives aimed at strengthening health infrastructure, ensuring affordable medicines, and promoting wellness practices like nutrition, yoga, and meditation, which have become key aspects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's health agenda.

Under the PM-ABHIM initiative, a total of Rs. 1749 crore has been allocated to enhance Delhi's healthcare infrastructure. This includes the establishment of 1139 Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs), the upgrading of 11 Integrated Public Health Laboratories (IPHLs), and the creation of 9 Critical Care Blocks (CCBs). These initiatives aim to improve the capacity and quality of healthcare services in the city and ensure better access for its residents.

Distribution of Ayushman Cards

A notable part of the ceremony was the distribution of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) cards to 30 beneficiaries from diverse socio-economic backgrounds. These beneficiaries are now officially part of the scheme, which allows them to avail healthcare services worth up to Rs. 10 lakh annually at any empaneled hospital under the scheme. The distribution of Ayushman cards marks a significant step in realizing the benefits of the scheme for the residents of Delhi.

Future of Healthcare in Delhi

Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Health Secretary, highlighted that the inclusion of Delhi in the PM-ABHIM scheme marks a pivotal moment for the city. She explained that the initiative would provide the city with a resilient, inclusive, and future-ready health infrastructure. The integration of PM-ABHIM will enhance the quality of healthcare services, making them more accessible and affordable for people across Delhi, regardless of their socio-economic status.

The new mission promises to further strengthen the existing healthcare network in Delhi, complementing the successful rollout of AB PM-JAY, which already provides annual health coverage of Rs. 10 lakh per family. With these developments, Delhi is set to become one of the leading examples of inclusive and equitable healthcare in India.

The launch of PM-ABHIM represents a major step forward in India’s healthcare revolution, aiming to ensure that the benefits of modern, high-quality healthcare reach the widest possible segment of the population, especially vulnerable and underserved communities. Through these transformative efforts, the government is setting the stage for a healthier, more secure future for all residents of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.