Kenya Strengthens UHC with Global Partnerships and Focus on Equity

Kenya's ongoing commitment to Universal Health Coverage (UHC) continues to make significant strides, driven by collaborative international partnerships, particularly through SDG 17, which emphasizes the importance of partnerships for the goals. The country’s health sector is progressing steadily with the aim of providing equitable healthcare access to all Kenyans, irrespective of their age, location, or economic status. This momentum was further bolstered during a recent meeting hosted by the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Hon. Aden Duale, where discussions around health sector progress took center stage.

On the morning of April 10, 2025, Hon. Aden Duale welcomed the UK All-Party Parliamentary Group on Global Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights, led by Stafford MP Ms. Leigh Ingham. The session was aimed at exploring Kenya's health sector achievements and identifying opportunities for further collaboration, particularly in strengthening health services at the grassroots level. This engagement comes at a critical time when the country is keen on scaling up its health initiatives, addressing a wide array of health challenges, and ensuring long-term sustainability.

A significant portion of the discussions revolved around increasing funding for UHC, scaling health awareness campaigns, and improving the overall resilience of the health system. At the core of the conversation was the government’s flagship health initiative, the Taifa Care model. This innovative approach seeks to enhance the delivery of healthcare services, especially in underserved areas, and ensure that all citizens, regardless of their socio-economic status, have access to essential health services.

Kenya's health agenda also prioritized specific areas such as HIV/AIDS prevention and care, maternal and adolescent health, and the elimination of harmful cultural practices, including Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). The ongoing effort to combat HIV/AIDS has seen the government strengthen its partnerships with international organizations to increase access to testing, treatment, and awareness campaigns. This is part of a broader objective to improve overall public health outcomes and achieve SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being.

Hon. Aden Duale shared Kenya’s major achievements in transforming its health systems, particularly under the current administration. He outlined the progress made in improving health infrastructure, expanding access to essential health services, and boosting the efficiency of the national health insurance scheme. Duale stressed the importance of sustained support from international partners, especially from the UK, to continue advancing Kenya’s healthcare agenda. He reiterated Kenya’s commitment to achieving UHC and strengthening its health systems to make lasting improvements for all citizens.

The meeting also highlighted key strategies, including increased investments in health infrastructure, building human resources for health, and enhancing digital health systems for better service delivery. One of the critical aspects of Kenya’s strategy is empowering local communities by fostering public health campaigns that encourage preventive health practices, as well as providing accessible and affordable health services to every corner of the country.

The meeting was attended by prominent figures such as Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Ms. Mary Muthoni, and the UK Deputy High Commissioner and Development Director to Kenya, Ms. Leigh Stubblefield. Their participation underscored the importance of continued international collaboration in advancing global health initiatives and achieving the sustainable development goals.

In conclusion, Kenya’s health sector has made notable strides in advancing UHC and promoting public health, thanks to strong bilateral and multilateral partnerships. The government remains committed to ensuring that every Kenyan has access to quality healthcare services, addressing critical health challenges, and striving for health equity. The support from international partners, like the UK, will be key to realizing the country's health goals and contributing to the global health agenda.