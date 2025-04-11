Delhi Embraces Health Revolution with New Central Government Initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has applauded the roll-out of two pivotal central government health schemes in Delhi, which he described as a revolutionary move for the national capital. The initiatives, including a comprehensive insurance program, are anticipated to significantly benefit many residents.

The PM expressed his satisfaction regarding the implementation of these programs via a post on social media platform X, highlighting the positive impact of the Ayushman Bharat scheme on Delhi's citizens. On April 5, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed for the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), and a subsequent agreement was made for the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

Launched in October 2021, PM-ABHIM is designed to strengthen the nation's public health infrastructure, equipping it to effectively handle future pandemics and disease outbreaks. This move comes after the former AAP government refused to implement these schemes, a decision that Union Health Minister J P Nadda noted has led to electoral setbacks for resistant state governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)