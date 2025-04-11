Left Menu

Aid Block Causes Critical Medicine Shortage in Gaza

The World Health Organization reports that aid blocks in Gaza have led to critically low medicine stocks, making it challenging to run hospitals. Antibiotics, IV fluids, and blood bags are in short supply, according to WHO official Rik Peeperkorn, speaking from Jerusalem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 11-04-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 15:16 IST
Aid Block Causes Critical Medicine Shortage in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

According to the World Health Organization, medicine stocks in Gaza are reaching critically low levels due to an ongoing aid block. This scarcity is severely impacting the ability of hospitals to remain operational.

The shortage includes essential supplies like antibiotics, intravenous fluids, and blood bags, as highlighted by WHO official Rik Peeperkorn. He reported the dire situation via a video link from Jerusalem, warning that local health facilities are struggling to meet demand.

Peeperkorn emphasized the need for urgent international assistance to alleviate the crisis and ensure that medical services in Gaza can function at even a basic level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025