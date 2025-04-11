Aid Block Causes Critical Medicine Shortage in Gaza

According to the World Health Organization, medicine stocks in Gaza are reaching critically low levels due to an ongoing aid block. This scarcity is severely impacting the ability of hospitals to remain operational.

The shortage includes essential supplies like antibiotics, intravenous fluids, and blood bags, as highlighted by WHO official Rik Peeperkorn. He reported the dire situation via a video link from Jerusalem, warning that local health facilities are struggling to meet demand.

Peeperkorn emphasized the need for urgent international assistance to alleviate the crisis and ensure that medical services in Gaza can function at even a basic level.

