Sudden Heart Attacks: An Urgent Call for Routine Health Check-Ups
The frequency of sudden heart attacks during daily activities like dancing or driving has increased, raising public health concerns. Experts emphasize that such incidents, often linked to undiagnosed conditions, are preventable through regular medical check-ups and healthier lifestyle choices. Public awareness and healthcare infrastructure improvements are crucial.
Reports of sudden heart attacks occurring during mundane activities such as dancing or driving have surged recently, alarming health experts and the public alike. Medical professionals stress that these incidents, often signaling underlying heart conditions, are largely preventable with regular health screenings.
Dr. Ajay Kaul of Fortis Hospital, Noida, underscores the importance of routine check-ups to identify conditions like coronary arteries disease or hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. He warns that vigorous exercise without medical clearance can be fatal, highlighting the need for appropriate fitness guidance.
Public health experts call for awareness campaigns and better urban health infrastructure. Researchers point to lifestyle factors exacerbated by urban living, suggesting increased movement in daily routines and early education on physical activity's importance. Government programs, though robust, require improved urban outreach.
