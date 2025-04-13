Left Menu

Sudden Heart Attacks: An Urgent Call for Routine Health Check-Ups

The frequency of sudden heart attacks during daily activities like dancing or driving has increased, raising public health concerns. Experts emphasize that such incidents, often linked to undiagnosed conditions, are preventable through regular medical check-ups and healthier lifestyle choices. Public awareness and healthcare infrastructure improvements are crucial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 16:27 IST
Sudden Heart Attacks: An Urgent Call for Routine Health Check-Ups
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Reports of sudden heart attacks occurring during mundane activities such as dancing or driving have surged recently, alarming health experts and the public alike. Medical professionals stress that these incidents, often signaling underlying heart conditions, are largely preventable with regular health screenings.

Dr. Ajay Kaul of Fortis Hospital, Noida, underscores the importance of routine check-ups to identify conditions like coronary arteries disease or hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. He warns that vigorous exercise without medical clearance can be fatal, highlighting the need for appropriate fitness guidance.

Public health experts call for awareness campaigns and better urban health infrastructure. Researchers point to lifestyle factors exacerbated by urban living, suggesting increased movement in daily routines and early education on physical activity's importance. Government programs, though robust, require improved urban outreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025