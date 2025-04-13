Revolutionizing Haryana's Healthcare: Embracing Cutting-Edge Technology

At the 12th annual conference of the All India Surgeons' Association, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted a forward-thinking vision for the state's healthcare sector. He stressed the importance of integrating modern technologies to fortify healthcare, stating that such innovations are key to reaching all societal segments.

Saini praised the unwavering commitment of doctors, who continually provide both medical care and emotional support, dealing with challenges ranging from epidemics to daily health issues. Their dedication and empathy are vital, cementing their role as pillars of the community.

The rapid progress in medical technologies, including robotic surgeries and AI, promises a revolution in how healthcare is delivered. The Haryana government is keen to implement these advancements, aiming to ensure comprehensive access to medical services for both urban and rural residents.

