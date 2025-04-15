Aayush Wellness Ventures into Diagnostics with Genome Testing Technology

New Delhi, April 15, 2025: In a groundbreaking development, Aayush Wellness Limited, a renowned name in the nutraceutical industry, has announced a major strategic shift. The company is expanding into the diagnostics sector, leveraging innovative Genome Testing technology. This decision marks a significant turning point in Aayush's mission to offer comprehensive wellness solutions.

The diagnostics market in India is poised for remarkable growth, projected to reach $25 billion by 2028. Aayush Wellness aims to capitalize on this opportunity by broadening its business model to include preventive healthcare, beyond its current nutraceutical offerings. The new geography aligns with the company's vision to deliver integrated health solutions, combining nutrition, diagnostics, and technology.

Established in 1989, Aayush Wellness is a respected player in the health industry, having achieved substantial export success, including a recent $3 million deal with Singapore's Cosmos Holdings. With a solid international footprint and a robust product portfolio, the company is well-positioned for long-term shareholder value, emphasizing innovation in the ever-evolving healthcare sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)