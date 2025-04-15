Left Menu

Aayush Wellness Ventures into Diagnostics with Genome Testing Technology

Aayush Wellness Limited, known for its nutraceuticals, enters the diagnostics sector, propelled by Genome Testing technology. This move supports its holistic approach to wellness, targeting India's $25 billion diagnostics market. With strong international expansion and revenue growth, the company offers promising integrated healthcare prospects for investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:53 IST
Aayush Wellness Ventures into Diagnostics with Genome Testing Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, April 15, 2025: In a groundbreaking development, Aayush Wellness Limited, a renowned name in the nutraceutical industry, has announced a major strategic shift. The company is expanding into the diagnostics sector, leveraging innovative Genome Testing technology. This decision marks a significant turning point in Aayush's mission to offer comprehensive wellness solutions.

The diagnostics market in India is poised for remarkable growth, projected to reach $25 billion by 2028. Aayush Wellness aims to capitalize on this opportunity by broadening its business model to include preventive healthcare, beyond its current nutraceutical offerings. The new geography aligns with the company's vision to deliver integrated health solutions, combining nutrition, diagnostics, and technology.

Established in 1989, Aayush Wellness is a respected player in the health industry, having achieved substantial export success, including a recent $3 million deal with Singapore's Cosmos Holdings. With a solid international footprint and a robust product portfolio, the company is well-positioned for long-term shareholder value, emphasizing innovation in the ever-evolving healthcare sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025