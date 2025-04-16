Trade Wars, Drug Policies, and Health Updates: A Complex Medley
This summary of health news briefs includes reports on how the U.S.-China trade war impacts drug costs, EU approval of Eisai-Biogen's Alzheimer's drug, counterfeit diabetes medication concerns in the U.S., and the effects of potential U.S. tariffs on pharmaceuticals. Additionally, updates on vaccine guidelines, drug company lawsuits, and significant market movements are highlighted.
The ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions are impacting the pharmaceutical sector, particularly with China raising import duties on U.S.-made medicines to 125%. This move is a retaliatory measure against President Donald Trump's decision to increase tariffs, further escalating costs for drugmakers. The trade war threatens to strain markets as popular Western medications face hurdles in China.
Meanwhile, the European Commission has authorized the drug Leqembi by Eisai and Biogen for early Alzheimer's treatment, marking a milestone as the first European-approved medication targeting the disease's underlying cause. This approval concludes a regulatory review process lasting over two years.
In other news, counterfeit versions of Novo Nordisk's diabetes medicine Ozempic have surfaced in the U.S., prompting health regulators to investigate. Moreover, the Trump administration continues to scrutinize pharmaceutical imports. As the sector grapples with policy uncertainties, it underscores the urgency for strategic alliances and stable regulatory frameworks.
(With inputs from agencies.)