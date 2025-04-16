Left Menu

Trade Wars, Drug Policies, and Health Updates: A Complex Medley

This summary of health news briefs includes reports on how the U.S.-China trade war impacts drug costs, EU approval of Eisai-Biogen's Alzheimer's drug, counterfeit diabetes medication concerns in the U.S., and the effects of potential U.S. tariffs on pharmaceuticals. Additionally, updates on vaccine guidelines, drug company lawsuits, and significant market movements are highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 02:26 IST
Trade Wars, Drug Policies, and Health Updates: A Complex Medley
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions are impacting the pharmaceutical sector, particularly with China raising import duties on U.S.-made medicines to 125%. This move is a retaliatory measure against President Donald Trump's decision to increase tariffs, further escalating costs for drugmakers. The trade war threatens to strain markets as popular Western medications face hurdles in China.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has authorized the drug Leqembi by Eisai and Biogen for early Alzheimer's treatment, marking a milestone as the first European-approved medication targeting the disease's underlying cause. This approval concludes a regulatory review process lasting over two years.

In other news, counterfeit versions of Novo Nordisk's diabetes medicine Ozempic have surfaced in the U.S., prompting health regulators to investigate. Moreover, the Trump administration continues to scrutinize pharmaceutical imports. As the sector grapples with policy uncertainties, it underscores the urgency for strategic alliances and stable regulatory frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025