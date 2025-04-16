Left Menu

Licence Suspended: Hospital Under Scrutiny for Unauthorized Surgeries

The Madhya Pradesh health department has suspended the licence of Mission Hospital in Damoh after unauthorized surgeries were conducted by a 'fake' cardiologist. The hospital failed to renew its licence after its previous term expired in March 2025. Further action will follow until compliance is ensured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damoh | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:42 IST
The Madhya Pradesh health department has suspended the licence of Damoh's Mission Hospital after discovering unauthorized surgeries performed by an unqualified cardiologist, Narendra Yadav, also known as Narendra John Camm.

Damoh district's Chief Medical and Health Officer, Mukesh Jain, reported that the hospital's licence expired on March 31, 2025. Although the management applied for a renewal in December last year, the application was returned due to identified shortcomings.

The hospital had been instructed to reapply after rectifying these issues within seven days, but failed to do so, leading to the suspension of its licence until further orders are issued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

