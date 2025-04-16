Left Menu

Swift Response Saves Lives in Hospital Fire

A fire broke out in the Morena district hospital due to an electrical short circuit, requiring patient evacuation as a precaution. Quick action by staff using fire extinguishers controlled the blaze before fire services arrived.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morena | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire incident occurred at the state-run Morena district hospital on Wednesday evening, leading to the precautionary relocation of some patients, according to official sources.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Civil Surgeon Dr. Gajendra Tomar confirmed the fire originated from a short circuit in the electrical setup at approximately 6 PM.

Prompt action by the hospital staff ensured patients were safely evacuated from smoke-filled areas, and the fire was managed using extinguishers before fire services reached the spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

