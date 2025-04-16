Swift Response Saves Lives in Hospital Fire

A fire incident occurred at the state-run Morena district hospital on Wednesday evening, leading to the precautionary relocation of some patients, according to official sources.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Civil Surgeon Dr. Gajendra Tomar confirmed the fire originated from a short circuit in the electrical setup at approximately 6 PM.

Prompt action by the hospital staff ensured patients were safely evacuated from smoke-filled areas, and the fire was managed using extinguishers before fire services reached the spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)